Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 15,286 Gartner, Inc. (IT)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 5,309.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,174,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $882,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,680,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,783 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $383,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,165 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,846,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,117,000 after acquiring an additional 649,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,917,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 588,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE IT) opened at 124.41 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.93.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $843.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.64 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 103.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robin B. Kranich sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $899,038.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,463.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,990.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,363 shares of company stock worth $2,775,387 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc is an information technology research and advisory company. The Company works with clients to research, analyze and interpret the business of information technology (IT), supply chain and marketing within the context of their individual roles. It operates in three segments: Research, Consulting and Events.

