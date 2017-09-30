CIBC Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Price Target to C$233.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$222.00 to C$233.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CP. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$225.00 to C$220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$227.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from an overweight rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$219.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$215.38.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) opened at 209.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.15 and a 200 day moving average of $202.72. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $186.21 and a 1-year high of $218.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported C$2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.69 by C$0.08. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post $11.50 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

In related news, insider Laird Joseph Pitz sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.51, for a total transaction of C$95,923.59. Also, insider Steven Nettleton sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.68, for a total transaction of C$67,876.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,250 shares of company stock valued at $197,881.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

