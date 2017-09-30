Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $330.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $350.00.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (down from $470.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cowen and Company reissued a market perform rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $398.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE CMG) traded down 2.75% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.83. 1,196,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 0.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $295.11 and a 1-year high of $499.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.10 and a 200 day moving average of $407.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $7.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,040,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 357,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

