China Telecom Corp Ltd (CHA) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in China Telecom Corp Ltd (NYSE:CHA) by 475.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in China Telecom Corp were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in China Telecom Corp by 25.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 334,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,058 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in China Telecom Corp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in China Telecom Corp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in China Telecom Corp by 35.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in China Telecom Corp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Telecom Corp Ltd (NYSE:CHA) traded up 0.35% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 35,527 shares. China Telecom Corp Ltd has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHA. BidaskClub raised China Telecom Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Telecom Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation began coverage on China Telecom Corp in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About China Telecom Corp

China Telecom Corporation Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunications and related businesses. The Company provides integrated information services, including wireline and mobile telecommunications services, Internet access services, information services and other value-added telecommunications services.

