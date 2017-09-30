Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $2,258,000 Position in Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC maintained its stake in shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,238 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merck & by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Merck & during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Company Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Merck & in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Merck & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 price objective on Merck & and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $65.00 price objective on Merck & and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) opened at 64.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68. Merck & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.29 and a 1-year high of $66.80.

Merck & (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Merck & had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Merck &’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck &’s payout ratio is currently 76.11%.

WARNING: “Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $2,258,000 Position in Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/chickasaw-capital-management-llc-has-2258000-position-in-merck-company-inc-mrk.html.

About Merck &

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.