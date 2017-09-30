Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLDT. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.30.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) alerts:

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) opened at 21.32 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.52). Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post $0.59 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/chatham-lodging-trust-reit-cldt-lifted-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT)’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter sold 2,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $52,269.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,465.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,990,000 after purchasing an additional 376,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 251,188 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,091,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 427,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 38 hotels with an aggregate of 5,712 rooms located in 15 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.