Chase Co. (CCF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chase Co. (NYSEMKT:CCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Chase (NYSEMKT:CCF) opened at 111.40 on Tuesday. Chase has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $116.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.23.

Chase (NYSEMKT:CCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 5th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chase will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Chase news, Director George M. Hughes sold 500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.46, for a total value of $54,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,864.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 950 shares of company stock worth $97,765 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after acquiring an additional 79,963 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 14.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chase by 358.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the second quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chase by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter.

About Chase

Chase Corporation is engaged in manufacturing of protective materials for reliability applications. The Company’s operating segments include industrial materials segment and construction materials segment. The Industrial Materials segment includes specified products that are used in, or integrated into, another company’s product, with demand typically dependent upon general economic conditions.

