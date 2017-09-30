Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in CenturyLink were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CenturyLink by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,351,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,547,000 after buying an additional 10,583,246 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD purchased a new position in CenturyLink in the second quarter valued at $112,613,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in CenturyLink in the second quarter valued at $86,411,000. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CenturyLink by 1,012.9% in the second quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,516,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,974,000 after buying an additional 3,200,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in CenturyLink in the second quarter valued at $36,718,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenturyLink Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/centurylink-inc-ctl-holdings-lifted-by-suntrust-banks-inc.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS AG set a $29.00 target price on shares of CenturyLink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CenturyLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CenturyLink in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenturyLink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenturyLink from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CenturyLink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE CTL) opened at 18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. CenturyLink, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. CenturyLink had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CenturyLink, Inc. will post $1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. CenturyLink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

CenturyLink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

Receive News & Ratings for CenturyLink Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenturyLink Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.