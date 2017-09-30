Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 551 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,377 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Hefty Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 65.6% in the second quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 1,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 93.0% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,737 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $77.00 target price on shares of Microsoft Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Morningstar, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.72.
In other Microsoft Corporation news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 26,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,980,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,261,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $3,999,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 510,217 shares in the company, valued at $37,097,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,108,526 shares of company stock worth $515,879,974. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded up 0.84% during trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. 17,079,114 shares of the company were exchanged. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80.
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.29 billion. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post $3.20 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.78%.
Microsoft Corporation Profile
Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.
