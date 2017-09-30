Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, July 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Centerra Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.67.

Get Centerra Gold Inc. alerts:

Shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) traded down 0.90% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,341 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.52.

WARNING: “Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/centerra-gold-inc-cg-given-new-c7-00-price-target-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.10, for a total value of C$257,530.00. Also, insider Stephen A. Lang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total value of C$224,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,536 shares of company stock worth $818,089.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canada-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in Asia, North America and other markets across the world. The Company’s exploration segment includes the operations of Lagares Project in which the activities are related to its subsidiary, Centerra Gold (KB) Inc Its Kyrgyz segment includes Kumtor Gold Co (KGC) (Kyrgyz Republic), which operates Kumtor Mine.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.