Centene Corporation’s (CNC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Centene Corporation from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene Corporation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.44.

Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE CNC) traded up 0.97% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,843 shares. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42. Centene Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $98.72.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Centene Corporation had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post $4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $317,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $344,152.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,167 shares of company stock worth $3,470,973 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Centene Corporation by 42.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Centene Corporation by 25.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Corporation by 70,697.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 106,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 106,046 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Centene Corporation by 210.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 316,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,287,000 after acquiring an additional 214,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

