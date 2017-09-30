Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of Cenovus Energy (CVE) opened at 10.02 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post $0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 49.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,289,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322,165 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 37.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,783,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 764,869 shares in the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

