Cello Group plc (CLL) Receives “Buy” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their buy rating on shares of Cello Group plc (LON:CLL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 132 ($1.78) target price on the stock.

Separately, N+1 Singer restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 131 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Cello Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of Cello Group plc (CLL) opened at 130.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 134.77 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.43. Cello Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 94.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 140.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

In related news, insider Mark Bentley purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £140,800 ($189,349.11).

About Cello Group plc

Cello Group plc is a United Kingdom-based healthcare and consumer strategic marketing company. The Company is engaged in providing market research, consulting and direct marketing services. The Company operates through two segments: Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health Division provides market research, consulting and communications services principally to the Company’s pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

