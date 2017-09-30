Cello Group plc (CLL) Declares GBX 1.05 Dividend

Cello Group plc (LON:CLL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Cello Group plc (CLL) traded up 0.98% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 130.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,096 shares. Cello Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 94.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 140.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.43. The stock’s market cap is GBX 134.77 million.

CLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FinnCap reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.78) target price on shares of Cello Group plc in a report on Tuesday. N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 131 ($1.76) price target on shares of Cello Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

In other Cello Group plc news, insider Mark Bentley purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £140,800 ($189,349.11).

About Cello Group plc

Cello Group plc is a United Kingdom-based healthcare and consumer strategic marketing company. The Company is engaged in providing market research, consulting and direct marketing services. The Company operates through two segments: Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health Division provides market research, consulting and communications services principally to the Company’s pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

