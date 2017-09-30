CDW Corporation (CDW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

CDW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CDW Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CDW Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of CDW Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CDW Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ CDW) opened at 66.00 on Thursday. CDW Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. CDW Corporation had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post $3.83 EPS for the current year.

CDW Corporation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 16,861 shares of CDW Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $990,246.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 714,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,987,897.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 4,000 shares of CDW Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,551.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,171 shares of company stock worth $7,689,854 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CDW Corporation by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 456,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 60,173 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in CDW Corporation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 46,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CDW Corporation by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW Corporation by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation Company Profile

CDW Corporation (CDW) is a provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers in the United States based on employee size between Medium/Large customers, which primarily includes organizations with more than 100 employees, and Small Business customers, which primarily includes organizations with up to 100 employees.

