CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG) Position Held by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,111,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,546,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,848,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,216,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,001,000 after acquiring an additional 88,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,837,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group Inc. alerts:

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE CBG) traded up 0.03% during trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,469 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.83. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG) Position Held by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/cbre-group-inc-cbg-position-held-by-meridian-investment-counsel-inc.html.

In other news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 833,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,934,216.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $197,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,690,787 shares of company stock valued at $204,371,897. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS AG initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.