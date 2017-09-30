CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (IGR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 27,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE IGR) opened at 7.90 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $8.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 17 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/cbre-clarion-global-real-estate-incm-fd-igr-shares-bought-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary objective is high income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. It invests from 80% to 100% of its total assets in income-producing real estate securities (including real estate investment trusts (REITs)) located in the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.