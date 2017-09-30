CBOE Holdings, Inc. (CBOE) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.25

CBOE Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.25 and last traded at $107.37, with a volume of 200,275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.70.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CBOE Holdings in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of CBOE Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CBOE Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of CBOE Holdings from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBOE Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.27.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.22 million. CBOE Holdings had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBOE Holdings, Inc. will post $3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from CBOE Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CBOE Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

In other news, Chairman Edward T. Tilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $527,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,472.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carole E. Stone sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total transaction of $147,652.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,240 shares of company stock valued at $20,981,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBOE Holdings during the second quarter worth $203,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of CBOE Holdings by 24.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 76,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBOE Holdings during the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBOE Holdings by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CBOE Holdings by 31.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About CBOE Holdings

CBOE Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is operating markets that offer for trading options on various market indexes (index options), on an exclusive basis, and futures contracts, as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options, such as options on the stocks of individual corporations (equity options), and options on other exchange-traded products (ETP options), such as exchange-traded funds (ETF options) and exchange-traded notes (ETN options).

