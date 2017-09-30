Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) Downgraded by UBS AG to Outperform

UBS AG cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co dropped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ TAST) traded down 0.91% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 368,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $386.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $279.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Carrols Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 37.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 181,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 147.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 327,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company and conducts all of its operations through its subsidiary, Carrols Corporation (Carrols) and Carrols’ subsidiary, Carrols LLC. The Company is a restaurant company and Burger King franchisee in the United States. As of January 1, 2017, the Company had owned and operated 753 Burger King restaurants under the name Burger King in 16 Northeastern, Midwestern and Southeastern states.

