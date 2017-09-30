Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

CARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carolina Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carolina Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Carolina Financial Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial Corporation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carolina Financial Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO) opened at 35.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. Carolina Financial Corporation has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $576.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Carolina Financial Corporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Carolina Financial Corporation will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Carolina Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

In related news, Director W. Scott Brandon sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $222,806.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,186.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Carolina Financial Corporation in the second quarter worth $1,894,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carolina Financial Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Carolina Financial Corporation by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carolina Financial Corporation by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Carolina Financial Corporation in the second quarter worth $16,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates through CresCom Bank (the Bank), a state-chartered commercial bank. The Company operates through three segments: community banking, wholesale mortgage banking (mortgage banking) and other. The Company’s community banking segment provides traditional banking services offered through CresCom Bank.

