Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,220 Shares of Expedia, Inc. (EXPE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 965,266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $121,788,000 after purchasing an additional 339,186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Expedia by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,958 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 558,495 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $70,465,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia news, EVP Mark D. Okerstrom sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,687,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Victor Kaufman sold 35,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $5,314,425.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,673 shares in the company, valued at $25,031,902.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,826 shares of company stock worth $22,359,010 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Expedia in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Expedia in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Expedia in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Expedia in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.26.

Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded up 0.77% during trading on Friday, reaching $143.94. 1,422,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.84. Expedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The online travel company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Expedia had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia, Inc. will post $5.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Expedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Expedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

Expedia Profile

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

