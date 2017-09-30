CarMax Inc (KMX) Position Reduced by Public Sector Pension investment Board

Public Sector Pension investment Board lessened its stake in CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in CarMax by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

CarMax Inc (NYSE KMX) opened at 75.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.32. CarMax Inc has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax Inc will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. UBS AG lowered shares of CarMax from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price target on shares of CarMax to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 18,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $1,195,295.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William C. Jr. Wood sold 201,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $14,837,125.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,502.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 646,329 shares of company stock valued at $46,369,449. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

