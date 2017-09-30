Cargojet Inc (TSE:CJT) insider Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.31, for a total value of C$370,583.46.

Ajay Kumar Virmani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cargojet Inc alerts:

On Wednesday, September 27th, Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 3,900 shares of Cargojet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.77, for a total value of C$198,003.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 9,500 shares of Cargojet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.46, for a total value of C$479,370.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 4,992 shares of Cargojet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.44, for a total value of C$241,812.48.

Shares of Cargojet Inc (TSE CJT) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,455 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14. Cargojet Inc has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

WARNING: “Cargojet Inc (CJT) Insider Ajay Kumar Virmani Sells 7,366 Shares of Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/cargojet-inc-cjt-insider-ajay-kumar-virmani-sells-7366-shares-of-stock.html.

CJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.40.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc is a provider of time sensitive overnight air cargo services. The Company’s cargo business comprises operating a domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between over 10 Canadian cities; providing aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) basis, operating between points in Canada, the United States and Europe; operating scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the United States and Bermuda, and between Canada and Europe, and providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the United States and other international destinations.

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.