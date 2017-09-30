CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Receives $18.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 38,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 166.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 19,537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) traded up 0.47% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. 382,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 164.45%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It makes investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, its real estate portfolio included 154 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), SNF Campuses, assisted living facilities and independent living facilities.

