Care Capital Properties Inc (CCP) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Care Capital Properties Inc (NYSE:CCP) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,283 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.00% of Care Capital Properties worth $22,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Care Capital Properties by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Care Capital Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Care Capital Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Care Capital Properties by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Care Capital Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Care Capital Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Care Capital Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Care Capital Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Care Capital Properties Inc (CCP) opened at 24.21 on Friday. Care Capital Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

Care Capital Properties Company Profile

Care Capital Properties, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and other healthcare assets operated by private regional and local care providers. The Company leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants under long-term triple-net leases, pursuant to which the tenants are obligated to pay all property-related expenses, including maintenance, utilities, repairs and taxes.

