Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (CRR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (NYSE:CRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $9.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CARBO Ceramics Inc. is the world’s largest producer and supplier of ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. Demand for ceramic proppants depends primarily upon the demand for natural gas and oil and on the number of natural gas and oil wells drilled, completed or recompleted worldwide. More specifically, the demand for ceramic proppants is dependent on the number of oil and gas wells that are hydraulically fractured to stimulate production. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank set a $12.00 target price on Carbo Ceramics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on Carbo Ceramics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Carbo Ceramics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Carbo Ceramics in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.72.

Shares of Carbo Ceramics (CRR) traded down 1.82% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 682,691 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. Carbo Ceramics has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company’s market capitalization is $234.28 million.

Carbo Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. Carbo Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 72.46%. Carbo Ceramics’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carbo Ceramics will post ($3.63) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carbo Ceramics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,689,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Carbo Ceramics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,768,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Carbo Ceramics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 548,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carbo Ceramics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carbo Ceramics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Carbo Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc is a technology company that provides products and services to the global oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Company’s oilfield technologies and services segment includes the manufacturing and selling of proppant products for use primarily in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells, Fracpro software for the design of fracture treatments, and StrataGen consulting services for the optimizing of well completions.

