Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18

News coverage about Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cara Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.6639674473241 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. Laidlaw lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) traded up 2.85% during trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,949 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The stock’s market capitalization is $446.03 million. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.32. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post ($1.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by focusing on kappa opioid receptors. It is developing a class of product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system.

