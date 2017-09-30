Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. Sells 1,209 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum Corporation alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum Corporation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Scotiabank set a $55.00 target price on Marathon Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.83 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE MPC) traded up 1.10% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,723,894 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.29 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. Marathon Petroleum Corporation had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post $2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/capstone-investment-advisors-netherlands-b-v-sells-1209-shares-of-marathon-petroleum-corporation-mpc.html.

In related news, VP C. Michael Palmer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $607,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.