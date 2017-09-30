Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. Purchases Shares of 8,160 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)

Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) traded down 0.53% during trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 577,644 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.17%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company is engaged in conducting its Wireless operations through its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular), as well as providing its wireline services, cable services, and hosted and managed services (HMS), through its subsidiary, TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom).

