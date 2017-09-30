Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. Has $231,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.4% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Nomura boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) traded up 0.28% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.54. 1,743,920 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post $7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $2,425,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,525,705.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 7,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $906,643.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,079 shares of company stock valued at $56,139,855 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

