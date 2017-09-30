Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Capstead Mortgage Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.938187244406 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Capstead Mortgage Corporation alerts:

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE CMO) opened at 9.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $927.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.36. Capstead Mortgage Corporation has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $11.41.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.13 million. Capstead Mortgage Corporation had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Corporation will post $0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s payout ratio is 124.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstead Mortgage Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/capstead-mortgage-corporation-cmo-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of relatively short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by an agency of the federal government, the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.