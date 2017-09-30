Capital & Regional plc (CAL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.73

Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Capital & Regional plc (LON CAL) opened at 56.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.44. Capital & Regional plc has a 12 month low of GBX 50.75 and a 12 month high of GBX 65.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 401.72 million.

In other Capital & Regional plc news, insider Laura Whyte bought 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £7,552.50 ($10,156.67). Also, insider Charles Staveley sold 472,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.74), for a total value of £259,668.20 ($349,204.14).

CAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.01) price target on shares of Capital & Regional plc in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded Capital & Regional plc to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 66 ($0.89) to GBX 62 ($0.83) in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.82) price target on shares of Capital & Regional plc in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.01) price target on shares of Capital & Regional plc in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

About Capital & Regional plc

Capital & Regional plc is a specialist real estate investment trust with a portfolio of in-town community shopping centers. The Company’s segments are Wholly-owned assets, Other UK Shopping Centres, Snozone and Group/Central. The Wholly-owned assets and Other UK Shopping Centres segments engage in the rental of investment properties.

