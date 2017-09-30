Capita PLC’s (CPI) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reissued their sell rating on shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CPI. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Capita PLC in a report on Friday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 466 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Capita PLC in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Capita PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.09) price objective on shares of Capita PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Capita PLC to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 465 ($6.25) to GBX 750 ($10.09) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capita PLC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 600.27 ($8.07).

Capita PLC (CPI) traded up 0.44% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 565.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,461 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.76 billion. Capita PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 431.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 976.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 648.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 610.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 2.01%.

Capita PLC Company Profile

Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company’s segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Asset Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe and Insurance & Benefits Services.

