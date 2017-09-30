Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Sell Rating for bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 71.61% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “bluebird bio announced that the first multiple myeloma patient was dosed with its next-generation CAR-T product candidate bb21217.””

Get bluebird bio Inc. alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Maxim Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America Corporation restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.86.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ BLUE) opened at 137.35 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average of $97.10. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.26 billion.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.07). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 1,080.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 977.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post ($6.84) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/cantor-fitzgerald-reiterates-sell-rating-for-bluebird-bio-inc-blue.html.

In related news, insider David Davidson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Maraganore sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,475,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,330.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,829 shares of company stock worth $16,006,899. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. QS Investors LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in bluebird bio by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.