Calixto Global Investors LP Invests $12.92 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)

Calixto Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,000. MercadoLibre comprises about 3.4% of Calixto Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Calixto Global Investors LP owned 0.12% of MercadoLibre as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ MELI) traded down 1.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.93. The stock had a trading volume of 657,237 shares. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $297.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.77 and a 200-day moving average of $253.15.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $316.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.16 million. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 37.59%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. MercadoLibre’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. BidaskClub raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup Inc. lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.69.

MercadoLibre, Inc is an e-commerce company. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform in Latin America, which is designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico Venezuela and Other Countries (which includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America).

