California Resources Corporation (CRC) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.20

Media stories about California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. California Resources Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.0244028127435 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised California Resources Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation cut California Resources Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of California Resources Corporation in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut California Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. California Resources Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) traded down 1.41% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,040 shares. California Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 6.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Corporation will post ($5.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Corporation Company Profile

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

