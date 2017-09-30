California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 74,500 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,257,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Marvell Technology Group worth $20,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,740.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Equity Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sehat Sutardja sold 420,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $7,500,328.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,419,843 shares of company stock valued at $96,208,373. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Pacific Crest upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) opened at 17.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $604.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

