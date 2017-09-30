California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Navient Corporation (NAVI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 112,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.48% of Navient Corporation worth $21,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient Corporation in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Navient Corporation by 7.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its position in Navient Corporation by 144.5% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Navient Corporation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navient Corporation in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/california-public-employees-retirement-system-lowers-position-in-navient-corporation-navi.html.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ NAVI) opened at 15.02 on Friday. Navient Corporation has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.67 million. Navient Corporation had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Corporation will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Navient Corporation’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 28,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $433,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Compass Point upgraded Navient Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navient Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Navient Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navient Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Navient Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

About Navient Corporation

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.