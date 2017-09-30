CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (CAA) Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of CalAtlantic Group worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAtlantic Group by 14,538.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CalAtlantic Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,412,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,035 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CalAtlantic Group in the second quarter valued at $30,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAtlantic Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,362,000 after acquiring an additional 523,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAtlantic Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,049,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,812,000 after acquiring an additional 491,510 shares in the last quarter.

CAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “ourperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of CalAtlantic Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of CalAtlantic Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of CalAtlantic Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAtlantic Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

In other news, CEO Larry T. Nicholson sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $613,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,405,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry T. Nicholson sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $320,632.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,783,812.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,137 shares of company stock valued at $937,420. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE CAA) opened at 36.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.41. CalAtlantic Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. CalAtlantic Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.26%. CalAtlantic Group’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CalAtlantic Group, Inc. will post $3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. CalAtlantic Group’s payout ratio is 4.46%.

CalAtlantic Group Company Profile

CalAtlantic Group, Inc is a diversified builder of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment operations include acquiring and developing land, and constructing and selling single-family attached and detached homes.

