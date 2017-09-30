CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CAMP has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on CalAmp Corp. in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised CalAmp Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CalAmp Corp. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CalAmp Corp. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.56.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) traded up 10.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,797 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.72 million, a P/E ratio of 215.28 and a beta of 1.57.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CalAmp Corp. had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. CalAmp Corp.’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CalAmp Corp. by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CalAmp Corp. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CalAmp Corp. by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CalAmp Corp. in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CalAmp Corp. in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

