Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker Corporation were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker Corporation alerts:

Stryker Corporation (SYK) opened at 142.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.98. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Stryker Corporation had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post $6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stryker Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Stryker Corporation in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $148.00 target price on Stryker Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $158.00) on shares of Stryker Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.73.

In other Stryker Corporation news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $731,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,976.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham A. Mclean sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $164,396.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,853.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,927. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation (SYK)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/calamos-wealth-management-llc-has-5-74-million-holdings-in-stryker-corporation-syk.html.

About Stryker Corporation

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.