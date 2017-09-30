Caesars Acquisition Company (CACQ) Shares Sold by Mason Capital Management LLC

Mason Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Caesars Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:CACQ) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,532 shares during the quarter. Caesars Acquisition comprises 0.7% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mason Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Caesars Acquisition worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caesars Acquisition by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Caesars Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Acquisition by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,358,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 35,526 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Caesars Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Acquisition by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,018,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,091,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Acquisition Company alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Caesars Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of Caesars Acquisition Company (NASDAQ CACQ) traded up 1.66% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,919 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.60. Caesars Acquisition Company has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $21.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/caesars-acquisition-company-cacq-shares-sold-by-mason-capital-management-llc.html.

About Caesars Acquisition

Caesars Acquisition Company (CAC) owns voting membership units of Caesars Growth Partners, LLC (CGP LLC), a joint venture between CAC and subsidiaries of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CEC or Caesars Entertainment). CAC serves as CGP LLC’s managing member and sole holder of its outstanding voting units.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:CACQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Acquisition Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Acquisition Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.