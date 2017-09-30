Cabela’s Inc (CAB) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabela’s Inc (NYSE:CAB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cabela’s were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Centers of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabela’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cabela’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabela’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cabela’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cabela’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

CAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cabela’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabela’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Forward View restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.50 target price on shares of Cabela’s in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.50 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Cabela’s in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.50 target price on shares of Cabela’s in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Cabela’s Inc (NYSE:CAB) opened at 61.495 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. Cabela’s Inc has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.896 and a beta of 0.14.

Cabela’s (NYSE:CAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Cabela’s had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $890.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Cabela’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabela’s Inc will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabela’s Company Profile

Cabela’s Incorporated is an omni-channel retailer of hunting, fishing, camping, shooting sports and related outdoor merchandise. The Company offers its customers a selection of national and regional brand products, including its Cabela’s brand. The Company’s segments include Merchandising and Financial Services.

