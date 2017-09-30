Burcon NutraScience Corp (BUR) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Burcon NutraScience Corp (NASDAQ: BUR) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Burcon NutraScience Corp to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Burcon NutraScience Corp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burcon NutraScience Corp -2,884.35% -162.68% -92.88% Burcon NutraScience Corp Competitors -3,679.49% -415.69% -47.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Burcon NutraScience Corp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Burcon NutraScience Corp has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burcon NutraScience Corp’s competitors have a beta of 1.67, meaning that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Burcon NutraScience Corp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burcon NutraScience Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A Burcon NutraScience Corp Competitors 790 2961 6462 145 2.58

As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Burcon NutraScience Corp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Burcon NutraScience Corp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burcon NutraScience Corp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Burcon NutraScience Corp $64,663.00 -$4.55 million -5.59 Burcon NutraScience Corp Competitors $207.80 million -$2.19 million -0.33

Burcon NutraScience Corp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Burcon NutraScience Corp. Burcon NutraScience Corp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Burcon NutraScience Corp competitors beat Burcon NutraScience Corp on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Burcon NutraScience Corp

Burcon NutraScience Corp (Burcon) is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in development of functional and renewable plant proteins. The Company has developed a portfolio of composition, application and process patents originating from a core protein extraction and purification technology. The Company and its subsidiary have developed CLARISOY, a soy protein; and are developing Peazazz, a pea protein, and Puratein, Supertein and Nutratein, approximately three canola protein isolates. The Company’s products are targeted at the protein ingredient market and are particularly suited to health and wellness applications. The CLARISOY portfolio includes CLARISOY 100, 110, 120 and 150 for low potential of Hydrogen (pH) applications, and CLARISOY 170 and 180 for neutral applications. Peazazz is well-suited for use in low pH and neutral pH beverages, dairy alternative products, meal replacements, as well as a range of other healthy food and beverage product applications.

