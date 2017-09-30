Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.75 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Inc alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) opened at 41.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.28). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/brookfield-asset-management-inc-bam-cut-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is an alternative asset manager. The Company operates in eight segments. The Asset Management segment manages its listed partnerships, private funds and public markets on behalf of its clients. The Property segment includes the ownership, operation and development of office, retail and other properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.