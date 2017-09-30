Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Superconductor Corporation’s Q3 2018 Earnings (AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) – Analysts at FBR & Co lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Superconductor Corporation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst C. Driscoll now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). FBR & Co currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for American Superconductor Corporation’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Superconductor Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of American Superconductor Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.43.

Shares of American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) opened at 4.54 on Friday. American Superconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The firm’s market capitalization is $87.14 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.09. American Superconductor Corporation had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Superconductor Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Superconductor Corporation by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Superconductor Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Superconductor Corporation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in American Superconductor Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor Corporation

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is a provider of megawatt-scale solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Wind and Grid. Through the Company’s Windtec Solutions brand, the Wind business segment enables manufacturers to field wind turbines. Through the Company’s Gridtec Solutions, the Grid business segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit and distribute power.

