Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Price Target at $85.09

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) traded up 0.96% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,175 shares. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $75.60 and a 1-year high of $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $523.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post $3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,768 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $145,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,519.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,304 shares of company stock worth $1,410,728. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources and financial services. The Company operates through two segments: Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. Its Risk Assessment segment serves its property and casualty insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements in each United States state in which they operate.

