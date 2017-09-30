Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (SNN) Price Target at $41.00

Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

SNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) traded up 1.11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. 405,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 1st quarter worth $2,884,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 77,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

