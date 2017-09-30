Brokerages Set Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) PT at $20.50

Shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRO. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

In other news, insider Benjiman R. Corona sold 2,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $36,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $9,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $166,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth $198,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth $207,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide (KRO) traded down 1.17% on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,647 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $23.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc (Kronos) is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments, a base industrial product that is used in a range of applications. The Company, along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products with sales in Europe and North America.

