Brokerages Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Price Target at $41.75

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Inter Parfums Inc. alerts:

Inter Parfums (IPAR) traded down 2.02% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.25. 64,076 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.77.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.57 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Price Target at $41.75” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/brokerages-set-inter-parfums-inc-ipar-price-target-at-41-75.html.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $217,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 68.9% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 45.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 78.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 39.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.